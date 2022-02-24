Denmark Ready to Send F-16 Jets to Patrol Polish Sky - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Denmark is prepared to dispatch two F-16 fighter jets from the Bornholm airfield to ensure security in Polish airspace during the military operation in Ukraine, Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said on Thursday.

"Denmark is a key point in the Baltic. Our location, as well as our participation in NATO, obligates us to strengthen the instruments of deterrence. We have the advanced F-16 jets in Bornholm, and we can move them quickly to the Baltic, and we will ask the country's parliament so that they can be used to provide security in the sky over Poland," Bodskov told a press conference.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry later said that the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and civilians are not in danger. Moscow says that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.