Denmark Records 33 Cases Of New Strain Of Coronavirus First Detected In UK - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) A new strain of the coronavirus, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom, has been detected in 33 people in Denmark, the state-owned tv 2 broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing the Danish infectious diseases control and prevention institute.

According to the institute, the mutated virus was detected from November 14 to December 14, the broadcaster said.

The new strain accounts for only 0.4 percent of all recorded cases of coronavirus, however, there may be more people infected with this mutated coronavirus, the institute said.

Last week, the United Kingdom announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After that, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.

More Stories From World

