Denmark Registers 2nd Death After AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:01 AM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) A second person has died in Denmark shortly after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination, national media reported on Saturday.

According to the Ekstra Bladet newspaper, two municipal workers in the capital region were hospitalized after developing blood clots following the inoculation. One of them has died.

Earlier in the month, a 60-year-old woman died in Denmark in less than 14 days after getting the AstraZeneca shot, prompting the country to suspend the use of the vaccine. After the European Medicines Agency on Thursday found no evidence that the vaccine is associated with increased risks of blood clot events, Denmark said that it would still keep the pause on the shots until at least next week.

