Denmark Registers First Death From Coronavirus-Related Complications - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The first death from coronavirus-related (COVID-19) complications has been confirmed in Denmark, the DR radio station reported on Saturday.

According to DR, a patient was 81-years-old and had a chronic illness.

Denmark has already closed its borders and shut down educational facilities in order to confront the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

According to John Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denmark stands at 827, and one patient has already recovered.

More Stories From World

