Denmark Rejected Appeal Against Order to Study New Nord Stream Pipeline Route - Gazprom

The Danish appeals council rejected in March an appeal of the Nord Stream 2 operator against the 2019 requirement of the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) to study a new gas pipeline route, according to materials of Russian gas giant Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Danish appeals council rejected in March an appeal of the Nord Stream 2 operator against the 2019 requirement of the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) to study a new gas pipeline route, according to materials of Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Gazprom recalled that in April 2019, the Nord Stream 2 AG filed an appeal against DEA's decision obligating the company to submit an environmental report and an application for construction along a route southeast of the Bornholm Island in Denmark's exclusive economic zone. By that time, the regulator was already considering two applications for alternative routes for the Nord Stream 2, the first of which was submitted in 2017.

"On March 22, 2021, the Danish appeals council rejected the appeal of the Nord Stream 2 AG. This decision does not affect the ongoing work and the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project," Gazprom's documents read.