Denmark removes last of its obligatory mask rules

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Masks will no longer be required on Danish public transport, the government said on Friday, as the Nordic country lifted the last of its compulsory face-covering regulations.

"We are now in a situation... where a large part of the population has been vaccinated and we are returning to a more normal everyday life," transport minister Benny Engelbrecht said in a statement.

From Saturday, "We can say goodbye to masks on buses, trains and the metro," he added.

The change was originally scheduled for September 1.

On Wednesday, health authorities loosened social-distancing regulations in the Scandinavian kingdom of 5.

8 million people, which has seen about 1,000 new infections a day.

Over 60 percent of the population has received a full course of the vaccine.

"We now have good control of the infection across society," Helene Bilsted Probst, deputy director of the national health agency said in a statement.

"Therefore, we can adapt the prevention recommendations in such a way that people can maintain a normal daily life while respecting the principle of prevention."Masks will remain obligatory on planes and in the country's airports, where international air-transport rules apply.