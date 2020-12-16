Denmark reports 2,992 new COVID-19 cases

Denmark registered 2,992 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 116,087, said the Danish health authority on Tuesday

COPENHAGEN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Denmark registered 2,992 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 116,087, said the Danish health authority on Tuesday.

The country also reported 11 new deaths from the virus, taking its national count to 961.

Denmark's Minister for Health and Elderly Affairs Magnus Heunicke announced an extension of the country's partial lockdown measures as of Friday. Around 80 percent of the population have come under the restrictions, local media reported.