Denmark Reserves Current Coronavirus Restrictions Until February - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Denmark on Friday announced that the government had decided to prolong the restrictive COVID-19 measures in regard to the current epidemiological situation in the country.

Earlier this week, the Danish authorities were reported to mull over the extension of the current lockdown restrictions after January 17 to halt the spread of the new coronavirus strain, firstly detected in the United Kingdom. In particular, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke expressed concern over the new variant likely becoming the dominant strain in Denmark in February.

"All restrictions, which were supposed to end on January 17, 2021, will be valid until February 7, 2021," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Notably, under the current measures, bars, restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and other major public places are closed, educational facilities practice distance learning and a ban on gatherings of more than five people are in effect.

As of Friday, Denmark has confirmed 185,836 COVID-19 infections with a death toll of 1,661.