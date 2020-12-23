Denmark Restricts Entry for Arrivals From UK Amid COVID-19 Mutation Fears - Ministry

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The authorities of Denmark have imposed a number of restrictions for arrivals from the United Kingdom due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain, the country's Justice Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Denmark is tightening entry rules for those who permanently reside in the UK due to the spread of the mutated croornavirus ... This means that permanent residents of the UK may be denied entry to Denmark," the statement said.

It is noted that family members of seriously ill people and those accompanying minors have the right to enter Denmark, but they are required to take a coronavirus test no more than 72 hours before the trip.

Danish citizens returning from the UK are also strongly recommended to take the test and are also required to comply with a 10-day quarantine upon their return.

In addition, the ban on flights from the UK will be temporarily extended until December 24, 2020. Stricter travel restrictions will apply from December 25 to January 3.

Last week, London announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. However, there is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.