UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Says Coronavirus Is Under Control

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:49 PM

Denmark says coronavirus is under control

Denmark, which is slowly lifting restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, has brought the disease under control, the prime minister said on Wednesday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Denmark, which is slowly lifting restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, has brought the disease under control, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

"The infection is under control and the Danish strategy has succeeded in a first, difficult phase," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told parliament.

In mid-March, Copenhagen closed nurseries, Primary and secondary schools, as well as cafes, restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons.

Gatherings of more than 10 people were banned.

Some of the measures have since been lifted, with reopenings of schools for children up to age 11, as well as small businesses such as hairdressers and tattoo parlours.

A second phase of reopenings is scheduled to begin on May 10.

On April 1, the Scandinavian country widened its testing to include people showing mild symptoms. Previously only those displaying moderate to severe symptoms were tested.

Denmark on Wednesday confirmed a total of 9,206 cases since the beginning of the outbreak and 443 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament April May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

20 minutes ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

35 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

1 hour ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.