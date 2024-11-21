Denmark Says Two Nationals Died In Laos
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Denmark said on Thursday two of its nationals had died in Laos after Australia said a young woman died and another was fighting for her life due to suspected methanol poisoning.
An American also reportedly died in Laos following what media said was a night out in Vang Vieng, a popular backpacker town where they had drunk suspected tainted alcohol.
"The foreign ministry can confirm that two Danish citizens have died in Laos," a statement sent to AFP said, without giving a reason or their identities.
Australian ABC news reported the women were aged about 20.
British and US media said a group of around a dozen tourists had fallen sick after the night out on November 12 and several had been admitted to hospital in Bangkok, the capital of neighbouring Thailand.
