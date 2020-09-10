UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Says Up To Tunisia To Take In Maersk Ship Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:37 PM

Denmark says up to Tunisia to take in Maersk ship migrants

Copenhagen said Thursday that Tunisia must take in 27 migrants rescued at sea five weeks ago by a Danish-flagged freighter, which has been denied entry to Mediterranean ports ever since

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Copenhagen said Thursday that Tunisia must take in 27 migrants rescued at sea five weeks ago by a Danish-flagged freighter, which has been denied entry to Mediterranean ports ever since.

"The Danish government's assessment is that Tunisia should honor its responsibility for receiving the 27 people" aboard the Maersk Etienne, the immigration ministry told AFP in a statement.

Copenhagen's assessment "among other things is based on the fact that the ship's planned destination was Tunisia and that the migrants were rescued close to Tunisia," it added.

The Maersk Etienne responded to requests from Maltese authorities to pick up the group which includes a pregnant woman and a child, but has since been shut out of harbors.

"Stuck at sea for 35 day(s) and counting. The crew and the people they rescued now need rescuing from this stalemate," ship owner Maersk Tankers tweeted Wednesday.

"When will relevant authorities take responsibility?" On Sunday, three of the rescued people jumped overboard before being recovered by the crew.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) on Monday all urged governments to find a solution for the freighter and its passengers.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said Sunday that the people on board were not his country's responsibility as the vessel sails under the Danish flag.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Tunisia Chamber Women Sunday All From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

40 minutes ago

Huge quantity of smuggled injections seized in Que ..

2 minutes ago

Advisor to President of Guinea joins Muslim Counci ..

1 hour ago

Journalistic Investigation Finds Mass UK, EU Toxic ..

2 minutes ago

Wedding party hosts, guests referred to Emergency ..

1 hour ago

Schools should be opened in country: MMIDSP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.