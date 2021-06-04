UrduPoint.com
Denmark Scraps Permit For Baltic Pipe's Onshore Leg Over Threat To Protected Rodents

Denmark Scraps Permit for Baltic Pipe's Onshore Leg Over Threat to Protected Rodents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Denmark's environmental board repealed a construction permit for the onshore section of the Baltic Pipe project that will bring natural gas from Norway to Poland, the Danish pipeline operator said Thursday.

"The appeals board has repealed the permit and sent it back to the Danish Environmental Protection Agency for revision," Energinet's vice president for projects Marian Kaagh said.

She said the board scrapped the 2019 permit because it did not sufficiently describe the measures taken to protect dormice, Nordic birch mice and bats during the construction of the 130-mile-long pipeline across Denmark.

The experts also found that remedial measures taken to maintain the affected breeding and foraging areas at the same level as prior to the construction work were insufficient.

"It is impossible not to affect the areas we work in, but we are fully committed to minimizing impact to both people and nature, and to secure good conditions for protected species during and after the construction of Baltic Pipe," Kaagh said.

Energinet, which is developing the project together with Poland's Gaz-System, said they were surprised by the ruling and were preparing a plan for a temporary shutdown until they obtained a construction permit.

