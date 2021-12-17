UrduPoint.com

Denmark Seeks New COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Soar - Prime Minister

Denmark's health authorities find it necessary to impose new restrictions on public leisure and cultural activities to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Denmark's health authorities find it necessary to impose new restrictions on public leisure and cultural activities to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday.

"The government follows the recommendation of the epidemiological commission, which has recommended the closure of cultural and leisure facilities," the prime minister said at a press conference.

More than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Denmark in the last 24 hours; more than 500 people have been hospitalized and every fifth person infected with the Omicron strain, she said.

Closures will affect theaters, movie theaters, art galleries, museums, water parks, and zoos, among other public venues, Frederiksen said.

While lectures and conferences will also be suspended, students are still expected to return to school after winter break on January 5, she added.

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, speaking at the same press conference, said the epidemiological commission should also consider restricting the working hours of bars, restaurants and cafes, and impose a 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew on liquor sales.

All restrictions proposed by the government must now be approved by the epidemiological commission to go into effect.

