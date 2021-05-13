UrduPoint.com
Denmark Sentencing Russian National To Affect Bilateral Relations - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) A 3-year imprisonment sentence for a Russian citizen in Denmark for alleged espionage will affect Copenhagen-Moscow relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

On May 10, a court in Aalborg found Russian scientist Alexey Nikiforov guilty of working for the Russian special services.

"We view the court's decision as a vivid example of the anti-Russian campaign that has recently engulfed Copenhagen and the West in general ... Such activity of the Danish special services is very similar to a 'witch hunt', it jeopardizes the work of Russian scientists in Denmark, damages scientific and technical cooperation and will inevitably have even more negative consequences for bilateral relations, already worsened by the non-constructive position of Copenhagen," Zakharova said during a briefing.

