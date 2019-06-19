Denmark Set No Deadline Yet for Decision on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Route - Energy Agency

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has not yet set a deadline for making a decision whether to approve the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction in the country's territorial waters, and it may be defined after all consultations on the matter are finished in mid-July, DEA spokesman Ture Falbe-Hansen told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The pipeline is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline so far.

"After the consultation period, the received responses relevant for the project will be addressed. In parallel, the assessment of the application is ongoing. It is not currently possible to say how long this process will take and when a permit can be issued, as it depends, inter alia, on the number and content of the consultation responses received and any consultation with countries in relation to the Espoo Convention," the spokesman said.

The public consultation is ongoing with a deadline on July 10, while the deadline for the consultation with countries in relation to the Espoo Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context is July 17, he added.

The DEA must process the case within a reasonable period of time, while at the same time ensuring that the case is sufficiently informed, the spokesman said.

"What constitutes 'reasonable period of time' depend on the complexity of the case and in the present case on the results of the consultation process," Falbe-Hansen noted.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually directly to Germany and other European countries through the pipeline laid at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.