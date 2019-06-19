UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Set No Deadline Yet For Decision On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Route - Energy Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:58 PM

Denmark Set No Deadline Yet for Decision on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Route - Energy Agency

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has not yet set a deadline for making a decision whether to approve the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction in the country's territorial waters, and it may be defined after all consultations on the matter are finished in mid-July, DEA spokesman Ture Falbe-Hansen told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has not yet set a deadline for making a decision whether to approve the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction in the country's territorial waters, and it may be defined after all consultations on the matter are finished in mid-July, DEA spokesman Ture Falbe-Hansen told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The pipeline is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline so far.

"After the consultation period, the received responses relevant for the project will be addressed. In parallel, the assessment of the application is ongoing. It is not currently possible to say how long this process will take and when a permit can be issued, as it depends, inter alia, on the number and content of the consultation responses received and any consultation with countries in relation to the Espoo Convention," the spokesman said.

The public consultation is ongoing with a deadline on July 10, while the deadline for the consultation with countries in relation to the Espoo Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context is July 17, he added.

The DEA must process the case within a reasonable period of time, while at the same time ensuring that the case is sufficiently informed, the spokesman said.

"What constitutes 'reasonable period of time' depend on the complexity of the case and in the present case on the results of the consultation process," Falbe-Hansen noted.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually directly to Germany and other European countries through the pipeline laid at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Nord Same Sweden Finland Denmark May July Gas All Billion

Recent Stories

Khalifa University becomes first UAE Institution t ..

58 seconds ago

The long wait for justice: Jillani judgement confe ..

10 minutes ago

Death row prisoner executed at Kot Lakhpat Jail

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 319,100 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

KMC faces hardships in preparing budget: Mayor Kar ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand strike as South Africa fight for World ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.