UrduPoint.com

Denmark Set To Send 4 Fighter Jets, Frigate To Baltic States - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Denmark Set to Send 4 Fighter Jets, Frigate to Baltic States - Defense Minister

Copenhagen is planning to send four F-16 interceptors and a frigate to the Baltic States to support NATO, which sees the threat of a real military conflict in Europe, Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said on Monday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Copenhagen is planning to send four F-16 interceptors and a frigate to the Baltic States to support NATO, which sees the threat of a real military conflict in Europe, Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said on Monday.

Denmark offered NATO that it sends four F16 fighter jets with the staff of 70 people and a frigate with 160 people on board to Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, Bramsen told the Danish TV2 broadcaster.

"It is important to stand up for the values we believe in and send a very clear signal to Russia," Bramsen said after a meeting of the foreign policy council.

The minister added that Russia allegedly amassed thousands of soldiers near the border with Ukraine and requested for a new security treaty, which will force NATO forces out of the Baltic States and Poland despite their membership in the alliance.

The request, Bramsen went on, contradicts the EU right to self-determination, just as another Russia's request to ban Ukraine and other neighboring countries from joining NATO. Therefore, Denmark is ready to extend a helping hand to the Baltic States in the event of Russia's aggression, Bramsen concluded.

In late 2021, Russia forwarded a list of proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees that would restrain the alliance from expanding eastward, admitting Ukraine, and forming military bases in post-Soviet countries. The first round of negotiations officially kicked off with the US earlier today in Geneva. Talks with NATO are slated for Wednesday.

Russia has repeatedly refuted accusations of western countries and Ukraine of "aggressive actions," qualifying them as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment close to the Russian borders.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Geneva Alliance Estonia Poland United States Lithuania Latvia Denmark Border Event From

Recent Stories

22 Kilograms hashish recovered

22 Kilograms hashish recovered

48 seconds ago
 Sanjrani arrives in Islamabad after funeral of his ..

Sanjrani arrives in Islamabad after funeral of his younger brother

50 seconds ago
 Man kills ex-wife's husband

Man kills ex-wife's husband

51 seconds ago
 Minister directs inspection of flour mills

Minister directs inspection of flour mills

52 seconds ago
 Western Australia Bans Entry of Travelers From Oth ..

Western Australia Bans Entry of Travelers From Other States to Curb Omicron - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Allies in Talks With Russia Remain Committed ..

NATO Allies in Talks With Russia Remain Committed to Dual-Track Approach - US Mi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.