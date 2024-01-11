Open Menu

Denmark Set To Welcome New King After Historic Abdication

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Denmark set to welcome new king after historic abdication

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik will become king on Sunday after the unprecedented abdication of his mother Queen Margrethe, with more than 100,000 Danes expected to pour into Copenhagen's streets for the historic event.

The 55-year-old future monarch is hugely popular in Denmark, with 82 percent of Danes saying in a recent poll they think he will make a good king.

"People think he's one of them, they really like him," Cecilie Nielsen, royal correspondent for Danish public broadcaster DR, told AFP.

"He loves sports and he's nice, and Danes don't really care about what is written about him in foreign media," she said, alluding to reports in the Spanish and British press of a recent affair with a Mexican socialite, who has denied any romantic relationship.

Queen Margrethe's shock abdication -- announced in a televised New Year's Eve address after 52 years on the throne -- stunned Danes, after she had repeatedly insisted that she would never step down.

"We didn't see it coming," Jesper Volpius, a 55-year-old Copenhagen resident, told AFP.

Historian Bo Lidegaard said Margrethe's decision showed she was a modern queen able to adapt to the times.

"She knows that she is getting weaker physically. Her son is ready and in a better position than she is to take over the family business," he said.

"It's a change that had to happen sooner or later so it's just as well to do it now and not be a prisoner to tradition."

Related Topics

Sports Prisoner Business Nice Bo Denmark Sunday Family Media Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

11 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

11 hours ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

11 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

11 hours ago
Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

11 hours ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

11 hours ago
 Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

11 hours ago
 CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationaliz ..

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

11 hours ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

11 hours ago
 Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

12 hours ago

More Stories From World