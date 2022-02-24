UrduPoint.com

Denmark Should Be Ready To Receive Ukrainian Refugees - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 08:50 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Denmark needs to be prepared to host refugees from Ukraine and provide them with necessary assistance, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Thursday.

"We expect a large number of refugees to appear. We need to be ready to provide humanitarian assistance both in Ukraine itself and in those countries where refugees will go first.

We must also be ready to receive Ukrainians," Frederiksen told a press conference.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry later said that the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and civilians are not in danger. Moscow says that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

