Denmark Should Strengthen Its Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Denmark needs to strengthen its presence in the Baltic Sea region after the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday.

"The Baltic Sea is gaining more and more importance when we talk about defense and security policy. Thus, the government considers and draws the attention of the parties in the Danish parliament that in the future defense settlement close attention should be paid to the Baltic Sea... We need to know more about what is happening in the Baltic Sea region. Therefore, the government recommends strengthening monitoring and presence at sea and over the sea," Frederiksen said, as quoted by Danish broadcaster DR.

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea.

The network plays a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Denmark and Sweden have barred Russia from investigating the attack.

On Friday, German media reported that Sweden, Denmark, and Germany refused to jointly investigate the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines. On the same day, the German Interior Ministry said that the Federal police "finished establishing the circumstances" of sabotage at Nord Stream, and investigators would take over to study their findings.