UrduPoint.com

Denmark Should Strengthen Its Presence In Baltic Sea Region - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Denmark Should Strengthen Its Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Denmark needs to strengthen its presence in the Baltic Sea region after the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday.

"The Baltic Sea is gaining more and more importance when we talk about defense and security policy. Thus, the government considers and draws the attention of the parties in the Danish parliament that in the future defense settlement close attention should be paid to the Baltic Sea... We need to know more about what is happening in the Baltic Sea region. Therefore, the government recommends strengthening monitoring and presence at sea and over the sea," Frederiksen said, as quoted by Danish broadcaster DR.

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea.

The network plays a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Denmark and Sweden have barred Russia from investigating the attack.

On Friday, German media reported that Sweden, Denmark, and Germany refused to jointly investigate the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines. On the same day, the German Interior Ministry said that the Federal police "finished establishing the circumstances" of sabotage at Nord Stream, and investigators would take over to study their findings.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Russia Europe Parliament German Germany Nord Same Sweden Denmark September Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegation about Pakistan’s nukes

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

2 hours ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

2 hours ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.