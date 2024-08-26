Denmark Shuts Embassies In Mali, Burkina Faso
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Denmark said Monday it was shutting its embassies in Mali and Burkina Faso as part of its new Africa strategy, as coups have "severely limited the scope for action in the Sahel region".
Denmark said it would open embassies in Senegal, Tunisia and Rwanda, and bolster diplomatic staff at its embassies in Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.
Following the closures in Bamako and Ouagadougou, a special representative will be appointed for the African Great Lakes and Sahel region, it said.
Mali's relations with European countries have deteriorated recently.
