UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Still Advises Against Using AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:57 PM

Denmark Still Advises Against Using AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines

The Danish Health Authority is keeping its recommendation to refrain from vaccinating the population against coronavirus with drugs produced by AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson, after updated studies of the vaccines

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Danish Health Authority is keeping its recommendation to refrain from vaccinating the population against coronavirus with drugs produced by AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson, after updated studies of the vaccines.

"The National Health Authority has updated the database and professional studies which formed the basis of previous decisions to conduct a general vaccination program without the use of Janssen and Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccines. Against this background, the authority still cannot recommend the use of the two vaccines at present, " the statement read.

Denmark repeatedly suspended these drugs from its national immunization campaign on April 14 and May 3 over reports of post-vaccination blood clots. Citizens, however, can be inoculated with these shots voluntarily and if approved by their physician.

"The balance between possible benefits and possible negative consequences is still not favorable," the authority said.

According to its updated information, vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were more effective against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Drugs April May From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over a dozen vaccinated doctors dead as Indonesia' ..

26 seconds ago

Afghan Diplomat Says US Troop Withdrawal 'Irrespon ..

28 seconds ago

43 minutes ago

DC visits BHUs Jaranwala

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results

3 minutes ago

Multaniites elated over Multan Sultan's maiden PSL ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.