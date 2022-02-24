UrduPoint.com

Denmark Strongly Condemns Russian Military Operation In Donbas - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Denmark strongly condemns the start of a special operation by Russia in Donbas an considers it to be an "abhorrent" breach of international law, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Thursday.

"Denmark utterly condemns this horrific attack by #Russia against #Ukraine - An abhorrent breach of international law(.) Russia bears full responsibility for this needless conflict," Kofod tweeted.

The minister added that Denmark will "coordinate closely with allies, partners for strongest possible international reaction."

