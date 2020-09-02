Denmark Summons Russian Ambassador Over Aerial Standoff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Danish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin on Tuesday after a Russian fighter was scrambled to chase away NATO jets over the Baltic Sea.

"Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod called the Russian ambassador to a meeting with the Foreign Ministry's foreign policy director earlier in the day.

This was in response to the Russian violation of the Danish air space over Bornholm on August 28," the ministry tweeted.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied that the Su-27 had violated the Danish air space. It said the fighter jet was scrambled to ward off spy planes of Denmark, the United States and Sweden as they approached the Russian border. It remained within the international air space and returned to the Baltic base after completing the mission.