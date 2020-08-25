UrduPoint.com
Denmark Suspends Military Intel Chief Amid Wrongful Spying Claims

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Denmark's military intelligence chief Lars Findsen and two of his subordinates have been suspended, the Defense Ministry said on Monday, amid reports of suspected law-breaking within the Defense Intelligence Service.

"The head of the Defense Intelligence Service and two senior employees have been temporarily relieved of their duties," a statement read.

Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said she viewed the allegations leveled against the agency with "the utmost seriousness" and had ordered a probe into the matter.

The Danish edition of The Local news website reported that whistleblowers had alerted the intelligence oversight body to the agency's illegal practices.

The intelligence service reportedly obtained and passed on significant amounts of information about Danish citizens in violation of data privacy laws and misled the watchdog that was supposed to hold it accountable.

