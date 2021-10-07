UrduPoint.com

Denmark Suspends Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Teenagers - Health Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Danish Health Authority paused on Wednesday the vaccination of teenagers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, leaving Pfizer the only drug used for this age group.

"Teenagers aged 12 to 17 years will now be offered vaccination only with a Pfizer medicine...

Not least because the largest amount of data on the use of this vaccine for children and adolescents has been gathered, primarily in the USA and Israel," Bolette Soborg, head of the preparedness and infectious diseases department, said in a statement.

The authority stopped the use of Moderna over the risk of side effects such as myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardial sac). Even though such cases are rare, they cannot be ignored, the health authority said.

To date, Denmark has fully vaccinated 4,380,126 citizens, or about 70% of its total population, according to official data.

