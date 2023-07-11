Open Menu

Denmark, Sweden, Germany Cannot Provide Deadlines For Nord Stream Probe - Letter To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Denmark, Sweden, Germany Cannot Provide Deadlines for Nord Stream Probe - Letter to UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Denmark, Sweden and Germany have sent a new joint letter to the UN Security Council regarding the investigations into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, saying that they cannot provide exact deadlines for their conclusion.

The permanent representatives of Denmark, Sweden and Germany sent the letter to the UN on Monday.

"None of the investigations has been concluded and at this point, it is still not possible to say when they will be concluded. The nature of the acts of sabotage is unprecedented and the investigations are complex," the letter was quoted as saying by the Danish Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

At the same time, there are no obstacles to visiting the sites of the explosions, the letter read, adding that "while some activities require permits from the relevant authorities, all vessels enjoy the freedom of navigation at the sites of the explosions in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden."

Additionally, it is still impossible to identify the perpetrators and their motives, whether it was "steered by a state or a state actor."

"The authorities of the Russian Federation have been informed about the ongoing investigations," the letter added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Twitter Germany Nord Same Sweden Denmark Gas All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

9 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

9 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

9 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

31 minutes ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

38 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

1 hour ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

2 hours ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

2 hours ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World