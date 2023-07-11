Denmark, Sweden, Germany Cannot Provide Deadlines for Nord Stream Probe - Letter to UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Denmark, Sweden and Germany have sent a new joint letter to the UN Security Council regarding the investigations into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, saying that they cannot provide exact deadlines for their conclusion.

The permanent representatives of Denmark, Sweden and Germany sent the letter to the UN on Monday.

"None of the investigations has been concluded and at this point, it is still not possible to say when they will be concluded. The nature of the acts of sabotage is unprecedented and the investigations are complex," the letter was quoted as saying by the Danish Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

At the same time, there are no obstacles to visiting the sites of the explosions, the letter read, adding that "while some activities require permits from the relevant authorities, all vessels enjoy the freedom of navigation at the sites of the explosions in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden."

Additionally, it is still impossible to identify the perpetrators and their motives, whether it was "steered by a state or a state actor."

"The authorities of the Russian Federation have been informed about the ongoing investigations," the letter added.