Denmark, Sweden, Germany Have Not Informed Russia Of Nord Stream Probe - Mission To UN

Published February 22, 2023

Denmark, Sweden, Germany Have Not Informed Russia of Nord Stream Probe - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Denmark, Sweden and Germany have not informed Russia about the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"They are claiming that they are informing Russia, which is not true," Polyanskiy told reporters.

