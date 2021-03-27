Denmark team promise Qatar protest

(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Denmark's national squad announced Saturday they would stage a protest in support of the rights of migrant workers in Qatar at this Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

The move comes as debate grows over alleged human rights abuses in Qatar, the controversial 2022 hosts of football's most prestigious tournament, and the conditions of the migrant workers building the World Cup venues.

"The players in the men's national team have decided to mark the need for change in Qatar," the Danish Football Association said in a statement.

The association added it was being organised together with the Netherlands squad -- which have already hinted at a protest of their own -- "and with the possibility that more national teams can follow suit.

" Denmark's team however did not divulge any details of what form the protest would take.

The Netherlands will square off against Latvia on Saturday in Amsterdam at 1700 GMT and Denmark will face Moldova the following day at 1600GMT at the MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark.

Both Norway's and Germany's teams have already made protest gestures at their respective qualifiers, in both case by wearing shirts with human rights messages.

Qatar has faced criticisms for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for the 2022 World Cup, with campaigners accusing employers of exploitation and forcing labourers to work in dangerous conditions.

Qatari authorities insist they have done more than any country in the region to improve worker welfare.