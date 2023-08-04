Open Menu

Denmark Tightens Border Controls After Quran-Burning Demonstrations - Justice Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Danish police are temporarily toughening controls at the country's borders for security reasons following recent Quran-burning demonstrations, the Danish Justice Ministry has said.

"Against the backdrop of the recent burnings of the Quran and as the current threat pattern develops, the police are temporarily stepping up efforts at the internal borders of Denmark ... This means, among other things, that you may soon face with selective border controls when making an entry from Sweden," the ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

The measure, which went into effect on August 3, is based on recommendations received from the Danish Police Intelligence Service. The border controls strengthening measures are expected to stay in force until August 10.

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said that the government took the current situation in the country seriously and agreed with the recommendations of the police intelligence service to intensify checks on the internal border.

On Wednesday, Hummelgaard said there were no reasons to toughen border controls in Denmark. On Tuesday, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said that the Swedish authorities would tighten internal border controls amid the deteriorating security situation.

Over the recent months, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations took place in Denmark and Sweden. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

