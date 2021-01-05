Denmark Tightens Lockdown Rules in Preparation for Coronavirus Surge

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Tuesday tougher coronavirus rules, in an effort to slow down the spread of a new variant that is expected to hit the Nordic nation next month

"We are concerned by how the pandemic is progressing and the UK strain of the coronavirus, which appears to be more transmissible. We again find ourselves in a precarious situation," she said.

The new rules forbid gatherings of more than five people, starting Wednesday. Frederiksen urged people to stay at home, when possible, until at least January 17. The social distance will be increased to 2 meters (6.

6 feet).

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said at the news conference that the mutated coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom would likely become the dominant strain in February.

"By mid-February, the English variant will become the dominant one in Denmark. From that time on, we will be dealing with an outbreak of a disease that will be more contagious," he said.

Henrik Ullum, the president of the Health Ministry's State Serum Institute, told reporters that the UK strain, B117, was 50-74 percent more infectious than the known ones, implying that the country could expect a surge in cases.