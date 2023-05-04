Denmark to Allocate $5Bln Over 10 Years for Military Modernization - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) In the next ten years, the Danish government will allocate 38 billion krones ($5.6 billion) for modernization of the national armed forces, Danish media reported on Thursday.

The funding will go both to solve the "accumulated problems" and into new investments, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) reported, citing acting minister of defense Troels Lund Poulsen.

Norway's defense commission head Knut Storberget also said earlier in the week that his government needed to increase its defense expenses to an "unreal level" in order to strengthen its defense capacity.

On Tuesday, Norwegian Prime Minister Johan Gans Stoere said that Oslo was planning to increase its expenses on defense up to 2% of GDP in order to reach the goal set among NATO members by 2026.

In January, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the threshold of 2% of GDP could become not a peak, but a minimum among the bloc's members. In March, Stoltenberg said that seven NATO members have reached 2% of GDP in defense expenses.