Denmark to ban Quran burnings

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Denmark on Friday said it planned to ban the Holy Quran's burnings after a string of desecrations of islam's holy book in the Scandinavian nation sparked anger in Muslim countries.

Denmark stepped up security earlier this month following the backlash, as did neighbouring Sweden which has also seen a spate of the Holy Quran burnings in recent months.

The Danish government intended to "criminalise the improper treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told reporters.

He said the proposed legislation was aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places.

Hummelgaard said the Quran burnings were a "fundamentally contemptuous and unsympathetic act" that "harm Denmark and its interests".

The new legislation would be included in chapter 12 of Denmark's penal code, which covers national security.

Nearly a thousand protesters attempted to march to the Danish embassy in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone in late July, following a call by cleric Moqtada Sadr.

The proposed Danish legislation would also apply to desecrations of the Bible, the Torah or, for example, a crucifix. Those who break the law risk a fine or up to two years in prison.