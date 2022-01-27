Denmark to begin withdrawing troops from Mali after junta demand: FM

Denmark announced Thursday it would begin withdrawing its newly-deployed contingent of some 100 troops from Mali following a demand from Mali's military government

"The coup generals sent out a public statement reiterating that Denmark is not welcome in Mali.

Of course we do not accept that. That is why we have also decided... to bring our forces home," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told a press conference after a meeting in parliament.