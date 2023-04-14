Denmark to Cancel 2019 Border Checks With Sweden on May 12 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Denmark will cancel controls on the state border with Sweden in place since 2019 starting May 12, Danish media reported on Friday, citing the justice ministry.

Denmark's border controls with Germany will also be reduced and carried out on the as-needed basis on the same day, The Local Denmark news website reported.

The Danish government introduced temporary border controls with Sweden in October 2019 after a bombing attack in Copenhagen behind which it believed were two Swedish nationals.