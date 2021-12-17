UrduPoint.com

Denmark To Close Cinemas, Theatres, Concert Halls: PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:15 PM

Denmark to close cinemas, theatres, concert halls: PM

Denmark on Friday announced it would close cinemas, theatres and concert halls over record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases, accelerated by the new Omicron variant, the prime minister said

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Denmark on Friday announced it would close cinemas, theatres and concert halls over record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases, accelerated by the new Omicron variant, the prime minister said.

The Scandinavian country recorded a new all-time high of more than 11,000 cases in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Denmark

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

17 minutes ago
 Korea provides 10,000 sanitizers to Climate Change ..

Korea provides 10,000 sanitizers to Climate Change Ministry

2 minutes ago
 France to seek EU proceedings against Britain over ..

France to seek EU proceedings against Britain over fishing: govt

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission Allocates $24.3Mln to Horn of Africa ..

EU Commission Allocates $24.3Mln to Horn of Africa Due to Rampant Drought

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Defense Ministry Offered Poland to Hold ..

Belarusian Defense Ministry Offered Poland to Hold Border Negotiations

2 minutes ago
 Coordination cell established for LG elections

Coordination cell established for LG elections

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.