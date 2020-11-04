Denmark to cull millions of minks over mutated coronavirus: Prime Minister

Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, said Wednesday it would cull all of the country's minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at its mink farms and had spread to people

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, said Wednesday it would cull all of the country's minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at its mink farms and had spread to people.

The mutation "could pose a risk that future (coronavirus) vaccines won't work the way they should," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference, adding: "It is necessary to cull all the minks."Danish police estimated that between 15 and 17 million minks would need to be put down.