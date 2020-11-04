UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark To Cull Millions Of Minks Over Mutated Coronavirus: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

Denmark to cull millions of minks over mutated coronavirus: Prime Minister

Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, said Wednesday it would cull all of the country's minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at its mink farms and had spread to people

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, said Wednesday it would cull all of the country's minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at its mink farms and had spread to people.

The mutation "could pose a risk that future (coronavirus) vaccines won't work the way they should," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference, adding: "It is necessary to cull all the minks."Danish police estimated that between 15 and 17 million minks would need to be put down.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Road turns into track for Dubai Fitne ..

9 minutes ago

KP Food deptt fixes Rs 200 price for 40 kg sugarca ..

53 seconds ago

European Council President Discusses Countering Te ..

55 seconds ago

Canada trade deficit widens in September to Can$3. ..

56 seconds ago

CIA police held 2 bootleggers

58 seconds ago

Holiday declared on Sakhi Sultan's Urs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.