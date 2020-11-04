UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark To Cull Millions Of Minks Over Mutated Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:55 PM

Denmark to cull millions of minks over mutated coronavirus

Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, said Wednesday it would cull all of the country's minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at mink farms and had spread to people

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, said Wednesday it would cull all of the country's minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at mink farms and had spread to people.

The mutation "could pose a risk that future (coronavirus) vaccines won't work the way they should," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference.

"It is necessary to cull all the minks." Denmark's police chief Thorkild Fogde said they would start the culling as "soon as possible," but conceded that with 15 million to 17 million minks spread over 1,080 farms it was "a very large undertaking".

The novel coronavirus has been detected at 207 mink farms, including some cases with a mutated version that has been confirmed to spread back to humans.

Health authorities have also concluded that the mutated virus has "is not inhibited by antibodies to the same degree as the normal virus".

"Studies have shown that the mutations may affect the current candidates for a Covid-19 vaccine," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

"It is a threat to the development of coronavirus vaccines. That is why it is important that we make a national effort," he added.

While the majority of cases had been observed in the northern part of the Jutland region, all minks in the country would still be culled.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police Same Denmark May All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

12 minutes ago

Seha hosts Breastfeeding Week at select healthcare ..

27 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s Urban and Rural Development ..

42 minutes ago

Tennis: Paris Masters ATP results - 1st update

2 minutes ago

Uganda names January 14 for presidential vote

2 minutes ago

12 dead in India factory blast

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.