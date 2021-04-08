UrduPoint.com
Denmark To Deploy Special Forces To Mali In 2022

Denmark plans to deploy about 100 special forces to Mali early next year to boost the elite anti-jihadist European task force Takuba headed by France, the government announced Thursday

"The terrorist threat posed by the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda remains significant," the foreign and defence ministries said in a joint statement.

"They want to create a hub in West Africa for their extremist regime... and we cannot allow that to happen," they added.

The Danish contingent, which apart from the special forces will also include top level military officers and surgeons, will be deployed at the beginning of 2022, the ministries said.

Copenhagen also plans to send a military transport plane to assist the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA.

The French-led Takuba multinational force, launched in March 2020, has already seen Czech, Swedish and Estonian troops deployed in the region but France has struggled to obtain significant support from its larger EU partners.

