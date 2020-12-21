Denmark to Exhume, Burn Infected Mink Corpses in May 2021 Over Contamination Concerns

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Danish Parliament has authorized the exhumation of buried minks, which were infected with the coronavirus, for further incineration to minimize the risks of contamination, the country's food, Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry said.

"The Danish Parliament on Sunday agreed on the safest solution for the exhumation and further destruction of minks in the municipalities of Holstebro and Karup," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that exhumation would take place in May of next year when the mink corpses no longer pose a risk of infection.

In November, hundreds of mink carcasses rose to the surface at improvised mass graves due to gases, which raised serious concerns among the population, fearing the further spread of COVID-19. About 17 million minks were culled in response to outbreaks at more than 200 Danish mink farms since September 4.

Around the same time, Danish media reported, citing a report from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, that the decomposition of the carcasses of the millions of buried minks, culled to prevent the spread of the mutated coronavirus, could lead to groundwater contamination.

Speaking on the issue of minks, Sergey Netesov, the corresponding member of the Russian academy of Sciences from the Novosibirsk State University's department of natural sciences, said on Monday that minks and other fur-bearing animals must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, while scientists should probe the foci of infections in nature.

"Denmark and the Netherlands have probably overreacted by destroying all the minks, they only had 20 percent of their farms infected, yet they destroyed them all ... Minks definitely need to be vaccinated against coronavirus. We vaccinate birds, too. Vaccines have long been there, for some 40-50 years. While birds are evolutionary far from us, minks, ferrets, fur-bearing animals are closer to us," Netesov said.

According to the scientist, nature must be monitored for any infections to prevent viruses from spreading to humans.