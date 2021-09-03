UrduPoint.com

Denmark To Host NATO's Arms Control Conference From September 6-7

Copenhagen will host a NATO conference on arms control from September 6-7, the alliance said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Copenhagen will host a NATO conference on arms control from September 6-7, the alliance said on Friday.

"NATO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark are jointly organizing the 17th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Non-Proliferation," the press release read.

The event has been held annually since 2004, usually gathering over 150 participants from about 50 countries to discuss WMD threats.

