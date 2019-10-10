Denmark to Increase Border Security With Sweden Following August Explosion - Ministry

Denmark will set up temporary border control with Sweden next month, Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Denmark will set up temporary border control with Sweden next month, Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said Thursday.

The ministry cited an explosion in August outside a Copenhagen tax agency building, which it blamed on two Swedish nationals, as reason to increase border security.

An uptick in gang-related violence, which in July left two Swedes dead after a shootout in the Danish city of Herlev, was another motive for the new security measures.

The border control measures will go into effect mid-November, according to local media, and will include increased passport checks at the Oresund Bridge which connects the two countries.

Scores of people cross the bridge between Sweden's Malmo and Denmark's capital Copenhagen daily and thus far without obstacle as per the European Union's open border policy.