Denmark to Introduce Digital COVID-19 Passports to Boost Economy Amid Pandemic - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Danish government has reached an agreement with the Confederation of Danish Industry and the Danish Chamber of Commerce on the introduction of digital COVID-19 passports to boost the country's economy hampered by the coronavirus related restrictions, the TV2 broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, the passports may be introduced next month and will contain information regarding the vaccination against the coronavirus. Thus, the vaccinated Danes will be able to continue to work and visit public places and events, such as restaurants, concerts and sports competitions.

The broadcaster added that later, the passports might also contain information regarding the presence of antibodies in their holders.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Denmark has confirmed 200,041 COVID-19 cases, with 2,161 deaths. Under the current restrictions implemented in the country, all bars, restaurants, big shopping malls, gyms and hairdressers are closed. Only grocery stores remain open.

Denmark launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on December 27. According to the Danish Health Authority, Danes over 65 years old and health care personnel will be inoculated during the first phase of the vaccination, while the rest of Denmark's 5.6 million population is scheduled to receive the vaccine by the end of June.