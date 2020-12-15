UrduPoint.com
Denmark To Introduce Nationwide COVID-19 Restrictions On Wednesday - Transport Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:44 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Danish authorities that previously introduced coronavirus-related restrictions in 69 municipalities, decided to extend them throughout the country starting December 16, Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht said on Tuesday.

"The situation has become serious. The coronavirus is spreading in Denmark. The number of those infected is too high, and the number of hospitalizations is growing. Therefore, we are expanding the partial lockdown nationwide.

This means that this also applies to South Jutland," Engelbrecht said on Twitter.

The minister noted that the restrictions will take effect on 4 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

"Cultural institutions will be closed. This applies to restaurants, cafes and bars, with the exception of take away services. Employers are encouraged to send as many employees as possible home to work," the minister added.

Denmark has so far confirmed over 113,000 cases of COVID-19 and 950 fatalities.

