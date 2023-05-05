Denmark to Join Germany in Supplying 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Denmark together with Germany will send 80 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Friday, noting that it is "a significant number."

"The transfer (of the tanks), the first supplies of which we are about to see, we would describe as a very, very large. The 80 Leopard 1 tanks we are providing, are a significant number," Poulsen told Danish broadcaster TV2.

The tanks delivered to the Ukrainian military will be ready for use by June 1, the broadcaster reported, adding that the tanks of this type had been withdrawn from service in Denmark in 2005.

In March, Poulsen announced that Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands would supply the first batch of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine at the beginning of May.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Denmark has been supporting Ukraine both bilaterally and in cooperation with other countries: Danish aid for Kiev spans areas from humanitarian supplies to financial and military assistance. As of April 27, Copenhagen has provided Kiev with over 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in military assistance and 192 million euros in civilian contributions.