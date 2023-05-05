UrduPoint.com

Denmark To Join Germany In Supplying 80 Leopard 1 Tanks To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Denmark to Join Germany in Supplying 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Denmark together with Germany will send 80 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Friday, noting that it is "a significant number."

"The transfer (of the tanks), the first supplies of which we are about to see, we would describe as a very, very large. The 80 Leopard 1 tanks we are providing, are a significant number," Poulsen told Danish broadcaster TV2.

The tanks delivered to the Ukrainian military will be ready for use by June 1, the broadcaster reported, adding that the tanks of this type had been withdrawn from service in Denmark in 2005.

In March, Poulsen announced that Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands would supply the first batch of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine at the beginning of May.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Denmark has been supporting Ukraine both bilaterally and in cooperation with other countries: Danish aid for Kiev spans areas from humanitarian supplies to financial and military assistance. As of April 27, Copenhagen has provided Kiev with over 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in military assistance and 192 million euros in civilian contributions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Germany Kiev Netherlands Denmark March April May June From Billion Million Weapon

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's posi ..

FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue

3 minutes ago
 UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focu ..

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focus on clean tech start ups

26 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

41 minutes ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

1 hour ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

2 hours ago
 Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.