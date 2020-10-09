Denmark to Join Sanctions Against Those Behind Navalny Incident - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday that his country demands a transparent investigation into what happened with Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny and will join the sanctions against those responsible.

"|We demand a transparent, comprehensive and thorough investigation to find out who tried to kill Alexey Navalny, and to ensure that the perpetrators do not go unpunished. We will of course join the sanctions against these people," Kofod said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.