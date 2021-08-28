Denmark to Lift Some COVID-19 Restrictions on September 10 - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Denmark will remove certain COVID-19 restrictions on September 10, as the successful vaccination drive has improved the epidemiological situation in the country, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday.

"The epidemiological situation is under control, we have a record level of vaccination.

Therefore, from September 10, we can lift a number of measures that we were forced to introduce in the fight against COVID-19," Heunicke was quoted as saying in the ministry's statement.

The official, however, stressed that the pandemic was not over and that the government was ready to respond to any negative trends.

According to official statistics, over 4.3 million people in Denmark have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.