UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark To Make Military Deployment To Northeast Syria - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Denmark to Make Military Deployment to Northeast Syria - Pentagon

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Danish military will deploy soldiers to northeast Syria to assist the US-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States welcomes the announcement by the Danish Government to make a military deployment to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and to continue to share the burden and responsibilities of this important mission," Hoffman said. "Our Danish partners will work with the residual US military force in northeast Syria to support stability and security."

Related Topics

Syria Russia Pentagon United States Government Share

Recent Stories

US Senator Lee Praises Importance of Open Russian- ..

13 minutes ago

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders Call on White Hou ..

13 minutes ago

People observe Defence Day in Multan

13 minutes ago

NO IMF SOS mission, programme renegotiating: Finan ..

13 minutes ago

10 animals died in lightning incidents in Tharpark ..

13 minutes ago

Putin Supported Idea to Create New Family of Russi ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.