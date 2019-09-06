Denmark to Make Military Deployment to Northeast Syria - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Danish military will deploy soldiers to northeast Syria to assist the US-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States welcomes the announcement by the Danish Government to make a military deployment to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and to continue to share the burden and responsibilities of this important mission," Hoffman said. "Our Danish partners will work with the residual US military force in northeast Syria to support stability and security."