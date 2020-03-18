Denmark to offer take-home test kits to track virus spread

Denmark will start offering take-home kits to collect samples to test for the new coronavirus, in order to get a better view of its spread, health authorities said Wednesday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Denmark will start offering take-home kits to collect samples to test for the new coronavirus, in order to get a better view of its spread, health authorities said Wednesday.

"In this situation we have the challenge that people who have upper-airway infections should not go to the GP," Tyra Grove Krause of the health agency SSI told AFP.

SSI, which operates under the health ministry, is responsible for the surveillance of infectious diseases.

Grove Krause, head of SSI's infectious epidemiology and prevention unit, said testing materials would be sent out to local health clinics around the country.

Patients who contact the clinic about respiratory symptoms can have a relative pick up the test, collect a sample at home to provide to the clinic, which will then forward it to a lab.

The tests are not primarily meant to be a diagnostic tool as they will only add a few dozen to the 700-800 carried out each day in Denmark.