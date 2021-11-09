Denmark to Reintroduce Restrictions Over COVID-19 Surge - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Denmark plans to reintroduce some restrictions due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, TV2 broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

In September, Danish authorities grabbed headlines after they announced the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions as the virus was no longer considered a "critically dangerous disease" given the high rate of vaccination in the country.

The country of some 5 million reported below 500 new daily cases throughout September, but the incidence rate has since been climbing, with over 2,000 new infections registered for five consecutive days.

Among the restrictions the government plans to reintroduce are sanitary passes, the broadcaster said. The decision comes as Danish health authorities recommend the country's authorities to reinstate COVID-19 as a critical disease, the news noted.

The Danish Health Ministry reported that as of November 8, about 86% of the country's population have been fully vaccinated.