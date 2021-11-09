UrduPoint.com

Denmark To Reintroduce Restrictions Over COVID-19 Surge - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Denmark to Reintroduce Restrictions Over COVID-19 Surge - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Denmark plans to reintroduce some restrictions due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, TV2 broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

In September, Danish authorities grabbed headlines after they announced the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions as the virus was no longer considered a "critically dangerous disease" given the high rate of vaccination in the country.

The country of some 5 million reported below 500 new daily cases throughout September, but the incidence rate has since been climbing, with over 2,000 new infections registered for five consecutive days.

Among the restrictions the government plans to reintroduce are sanitary passes, the broadcaster said. The decision comes as Danish health authorities recommend the country's authorities to reinstate COVID-19 as a critical disease, the news noted.

The Danish Health Ministry reported that as of November 8, about 86% of the country's population have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Denmark September November All Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

56 minutes ago
 India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of e ..

Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of encroachments

5 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp

Police organizes blood donation camp

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns continuing violence in IIOJK

Pakistan condemns continuing violence in IIOJK

6 minutes ago
 PFA conducting raids to check quality of food item ..

PFA conducting raids to check quality of food items in canteens of schools, coll ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.